Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $360.29

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.29 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 380.80 ($4.81). Castings shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.79), with a volume of 6,234 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Castings Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £164.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,082.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,851.59). 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

