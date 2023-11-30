Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

