Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,968,667.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

