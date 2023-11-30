Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.64.

GTLS opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,717,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

