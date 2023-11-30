Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $53,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $24,945,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.