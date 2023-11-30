Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $43.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHUY

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.