Citigroup Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $236.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 11.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $270.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

