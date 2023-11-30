ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 14,803 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $489,683.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,063,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,194,903.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,626 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $51,040.14.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,977 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $225,426.87.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,454 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $46,731.56.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,310 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,172.70.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,332 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $130,566.48.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,036 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,341 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,907.56.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.66 per share, for a total transaction of $663,651.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 184.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

