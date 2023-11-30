Clearstead Trust LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

