Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 339.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

