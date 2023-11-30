Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.53.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

CLX opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.