COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$167,281.39 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 120,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh bought 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
  • On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh bought 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).

COG Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.