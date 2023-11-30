COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$167,281.39 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 120,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh bought 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
- On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh bought 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).
COG Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
COG Financial Services Company Profile
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COG Financial Services
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.