Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Lawrence J. Brock Sells 16,075 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

