Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,740 shares of company stock valued at $27,222,307 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

