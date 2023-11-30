Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BOKF NA bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

