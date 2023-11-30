Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,471 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

