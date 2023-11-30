Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,610 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $46,863.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $159,241. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $818.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.