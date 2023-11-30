Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,859 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in James River Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in James River Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

