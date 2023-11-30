Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,152 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

