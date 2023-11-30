Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,002 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SiriusPoint by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SiriusPoint by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.4 %

SPNT stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

