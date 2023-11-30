Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after buying an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

TechTarget stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

