Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

