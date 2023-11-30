Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 248,906 shares of company stock worth $3,484,924. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

