Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.