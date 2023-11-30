Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 145.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 54.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $897.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

