Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 289,537 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.16 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock valued at $728,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

