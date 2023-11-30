Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,127 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

