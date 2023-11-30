Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,381 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

IIIN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

