Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,442 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.0 %

SMP stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $62,064.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,549.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

