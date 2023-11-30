Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,713 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,882,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $769.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.