Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,105 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.2 %

CHS stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $928.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Free Report

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

