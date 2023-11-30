Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 852 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $782.05 million, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.