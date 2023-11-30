Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

AHH stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.86%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

