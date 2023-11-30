Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

