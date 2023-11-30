Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

