Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

