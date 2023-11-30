Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $735,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGBN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.