Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $764,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bristow Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $71,762.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,516,589 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,064.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 105,703 shares of company stock worth $2,922,266 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

