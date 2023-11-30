Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $795,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,579,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMP opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $765.14 million, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

