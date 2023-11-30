Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $845,000 Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 665.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TRIP stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

