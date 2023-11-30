Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $847,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,265,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

