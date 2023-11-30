Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.14. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at $112,555.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

