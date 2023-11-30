Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,734,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,643,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 95,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

