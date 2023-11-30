Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $904,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE BDN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.14%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

