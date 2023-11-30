Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 379,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 88,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $672.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

