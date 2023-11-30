Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 90,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $730,400. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

