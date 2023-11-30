Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

