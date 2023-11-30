Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,005 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Greif were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 200.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

