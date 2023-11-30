Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,476 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,376,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,397.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $834.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

