Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,847 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $69.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

